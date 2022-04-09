Train Attack: Abductors claim govt aware of their demands  — Victims’ families





The ill-fated train

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Families of victims of the ill-fated Kaduna-bound train which was recently attacked by terrorists are appealing to the Federal Government to reach out to the bandits and rescue their loved ones who are still with them as captives.

The families confirmed that the terrorists reached to them just to inform them that our loved ones are with them. They said the terrorists did not call to negotiate release of the victims but to also inform them that government knew what they wanted and should do the needful.

Two family members who spoke on television yesterday decried the nonchalance of the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki who they accused of earlier ignoring them during an advocacy visit to the ministry on Thursday.

They specifically accused the Protocol Officer in the ministry of describing their presence at the premises as an embarrassment to the federal government.

Idayat Yusuf whose two…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper