Why Angelique Kidjo beat Wizkid, Kutis, others





There was so much expectation that Nigeria would come home from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards which was held on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, US smiling with at least an award after a quartet of Wizkid, Femi and Made Kuti and Burna Boy were nominated in the Best Global Music Album category alongside evergreen Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo and others. But that was not to be as the veteran Beninese singer clinched the coveted award yet again, for the fifth time in her illustrious career.

She did the same to Burna Boy in 2020 before the African Giant got the gong last year. Before the winners were announced, the social media was frantic with expectation on Wizkid, who, going by the numbers on his “Made in Lagos” album stood head and shoulders above others. His bunch of fans and followers known as Wizkid FC on social media wouldn’t allow anyone a place to wink. It was not to be Star Boy’s night and his first solo Grammy.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper