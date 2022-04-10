2023: Ignoring zoning ‘ll spell doom for PDP – Bode George





Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, weekend, warned that any attempt to jettison the zoning arrangement will affect the PDP’s chances in 2023.

George, who gave the warning when he met with selected journalists in Lagos, insisted that the PDP will lose the trust of Nigerians if it goes against zoning arrangement.

Citing Section 7 sub-section 3(c) of the party’s Constitution, he noted that in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice, the PDP must zone the presidential ticket of the party to the South East.

Recalling how the founding fathers of the PDP came up with the idea of zoning, he said the leaders took the decision to ensure equity and fairness just as he urged the National Working Committee of the party not to ignore it.

His words: “So no zone, whether you are minority or majority, will go home without something to show to their people. But when you look at it like…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper