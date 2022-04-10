2023: I’m still loyal to Ikpeazu – Oko Chukwu, Abia Deputy Gov





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia State Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, has said he is still loyal and committed to supporting his boss, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, in the governance of the state and fulfillment of electoral promises made to the people of the state.

Oko Chukwu, who stated this in an interview with journalists in Umuahia, explained that contrary to beliefs held in some quarters, his declaration of governorship ambition for the 2023 election doesn’t imply disloyalty to the Governor.

He disclosed that he has a harmonious working relationship with the Governor and would continue to be loyal to his boss till the tenure expires in May 2023.

In his words;“As the Deputy Governor of Abia State, I remain loyal, supportive and committed to my boss and Governor of Abia state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. As a man of outstanding and tested integrity, I cannot betray the Governor. Governor Ikpeazu has offered me the opportunity of contributing my quota to the service…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper