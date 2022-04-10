Awo’s loyalist launches perspective on Nigeria’s Journey to Democracy





One of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s political associates, Barrister Dipo Jimilehin, has concluded plans to give account of his perspective on the nation’s journey to democracy in a book titled: ‘Nigeria – The Journey to Democracy’.

The elder statesman said, “The book will be formally presented on April 12, 2022 at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs , NIIA, Lagos.

In the book, Jimilehin narrates where the nation is coming from, where she presently is, as well as what the future democracy portends for Nigeria.

The author was a member of the 1988 General Ibrahim Babangida’s Constituent Assembly and the 1994 Gen Sani Abacha’s Constituent Assembly as well as the Yoruba Unity Forum’s legal adviser under the chairmanship of Yeye Oba of Yoruba Land, Chief (Mrs) H.I.D Awolowo.

