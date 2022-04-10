Banditry: We will always be on our toes to ensure public safety — IGP





By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has assured Nigerians of his readiness to always put officers and men of the NPF on their toes to ensure “we have public safety across the country”.

The IGP made the assertion on Sunday 10th April, 2022, while assessing the deployment of personnel along Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway and Abua-Jere-Kaduna road in company of senior officers including the AIG in charge of Federal Operations, FHQ, Abuja, AIG Bala Ciroma, and DCP PMF FHQ, DCP Grema.

A statement by Acting Force PRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “This is in furtherance of the IGPs zeal to ensure the sustainability of the security arrangements along the routes and within the axis.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper