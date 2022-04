Court declares restriction of movement in Lagos estate  unlawful

By Henry Ojelu

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has declared the restriction of movement of homeowners within the Pearl Garden Estate situated at Sangotedo Village in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state by CMB Building Maintenance and Investment Company Limited as unlawful.

Justice Mufutau Olokoba made the declaration while delivering judgment in a suit filed by some of the homeowners against CMB(property and the estate management agents) and the Oyetubo Jokotade Estate Resource Limited (previous landowners).

According to a Certified True Copy of the judgement obtained by newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, the judgment was delivered by the judge on December 1, 2021.

The N100 million suit was filed by the claimants on February 9, 2015 following their dispute with the property developer.

It was filed by Messrs Francis Adesuyi, Felix Obiakor, Martin Ajayi-Obe and Peter Afenotan in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper