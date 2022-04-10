DELTA 2023: SDP aspirant, Edijala, unveils guber plans, promises to pay N50k minimum wage





By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Immanuel Edijala, says he would ensure that both public and private workers in the state were paid minimum of N50,000 wage if elected governor in 2023. Edijala, who addressed party leaders and other stakeholders on Thursday, while expressing his interest to contest the gubernatorial position in Delta, explained that this was part of his all inclusive plan of action and strategy to change the narrative, transform the state and better the lot of the people.

In his campaign message, tagged: ‘Power Agenda’, the governorship hopeful said he would deliver the most comprehensive economic model and management platforms that will increase the earnings of workers, ensure steady electric power supply, increase state’s GDP from $16b to $100b in four years, re-engineer the roads, rail and ports system; develop a Delta Digital Economy of $50b in five years, and open up the financial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper