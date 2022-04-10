Inadequate funding delaying P/Harcourt-Maidiguri rail project — Amaechi





By Dirisu Yakubu, Port-Harcourt

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has blamed the paucity of funds for the slow pace of work on the Eastern narrow gauge railway project.

Amaechi who stated this in Port-Harcourt, Sunday, however, expressed optimism of the possibility of track-laying getting as far as Enugu by September this year.

Accompanied by top officials including Dr Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Transportation and Engr. Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC; Amaechi decried lamented the slow pace of work by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC, urging them to come up with the number of equipment and personnel needed to quicken the construction of the project.

“The project was inaugurated last year but it is at this level because enough funding was not given to them. Now, they have something that can make them go further from where they are. They have some level of funding…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper