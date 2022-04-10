Man City remain league leaders after 2-2 draw with Liverpool





Sadio Mane’s second-half equaliser secured a point as Liverpool twice fought back to earn a 2-2 draw in a thrilling encounter at leaders Manchester City.

City started on the front foot and Raheem Sterling was denied superbly by Alisson early on before the Etihad Stadium erupted when Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring after five minutes with a shot that deflected in off Joel Matip.

Liverpool’s response was swift and Diogo Jota levelled with a crisp finish from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cutback on 13 minutes.

In a scintillating match the pendulum swung back City’s way as Gabriel Jesus provided a cushioned finish from Joao Cancelo’s cross for his first Premier League goal in 197 days.

Liverpool went in at the break trailing in a top-flight match for the first…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper