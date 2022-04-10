Osun 2022: Expect more dividends of democracy, Oyetola tells residents





Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, on Sunday, assured the people of the state of more dividends of democracy, if reelected in the forthcoming July 16 governorship election.

Oyetola gave the assurance during an engagement programme organised by the state’s Civic Engagement Office for Palm kernel Association in Osogbo.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said that various developmental projects his administration had achieved since inception were tips of the iceberg.

Oyetola said that his administration had performed credibly well in the areas of health, education, poverty alleviation, infrastructure, youth empowerment, free monthly food for the vulnerable, prompt payment of salaries, and pensions, among others.

While he noted that the need to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the last three and half years formed the basis for his re-election, the governor stated that contrary to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper