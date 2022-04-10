We will continue to deliver unequalled benefits to our subscribers, business partners — Glo





Foremost digital ser vices company, Globacom, has restated its commitment to continuous delivery of innovative products and services and unequalled benefits to its subscribers and business partners.

The Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., made the pledge on Friday while speaking at the exquisite 2022 Dealers Appreciation Gala Dinner held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

Dr. Adenuga who was represented at the occasion by Globacom’s Retail & Consumer Sales Chief, Mr. Ken Ogujiofor, said the dealers have worked assiduously with the company since inception in its quest to make Globacom the number one Telecommunications and Digital services provider in Nigeria, adding that the event was organized to celebrate them.

According to him, Glo has a tradition of rewarding and upholding excellence among its treasured partners, part of which he said was the special incentive announced by the Chairman in the last quarter of 2021 to strengthen the distribution…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper