Adesina, pride to Yoruba race, Nigeria — Bajowa

President, African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, has been described as a worthy “Omoluabi” of the Oduduwa dynasty and pride of the Yoruba race and Nigeria.

General Olu Bajowa (retd) stated this in a congratulatory letter sent to Adesina on the invitation by the Duke University Durham, North Carolina, the USA for an award of Honourary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.

The former Managing Director, Nigeria Airways said: “This is the good news of another feather added to your cap and worthy recognition of your relentless effort to human capital development and nation-building.

General Bakowa, who once acted as the Military Governor, of the defunct South-Eastern State of Nigeria added “You are a worthy ‘Omoluabi’ of Oduduwa dynasty and pride to Yoruba race and indeed Nigeria.

“I felicitate and congratulate you on this well-deserved honour being bestowed on you by the Duke University Durham, whilst I charge you to continue to keep the flag…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper