Effium/Ezza-Effium Crisis: Ebonyi Reps member calls for release of Catholic Priest

…we are undergoing a process for his release

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions and member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, weekend called on relevant authorities to ensure the release of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta from prison custody.

The Priest was arrested for his alleged involvement in the protracted communal war between the people of Effium/ Ezza-Effium communities of the Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

The communal war has led to the loss of innocent lives, including properties worth billions of naira.

Rev. Fr. Ngwuta, who was accused of promoting the war, was arrested, charged to court and remanded at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre.

The House of Representatives member who visited the Cleric at the Correctional Centre described his detention as an injustice.

He stated that he visited him to find…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper