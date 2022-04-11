Securing the FCT





By NICK DAZANG

In the the late 1980s, when I had the privilege of editing the Abuja Newsday, the Federal Capital Territory’s, FCT’s, first private newspaper, Abuja was placid and crime-free. This was to be expected. There were then only four major districts: the high density Garki and Wuse districts and the high-brow Asokoro and Maitama districts. Even then, the better-heeled Asokoro and Maitama districts were in inchoate states, dotted with a few elegant structures.

The population of Abuja was so small that the city dwellers knew each other. Vehicular traffic was so scanty that in a good day one could count the number of the cars that plied the Wuse Zone 4-6 route on his two hands. As Editor, though I had an official accommodation at Wuse Zone 6, opposite the office, I had a Guest House at PW, Kubwa. It was a measure of how secure Abuja was that I hardly locked the Guest House!

In 1992, the Federal Government, under the watch of military president, General…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper