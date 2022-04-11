Strike: FG not against new welfare package for ASUU, SSANU, others — Ngige





—As NLC meets striking varsity unions

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Federal Government yesterday said it was in support of renegotiation of the welfare package for University workers in line with current realities.

This is as the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has decided to wade into the face-off between the four university-based unions and the federal government over non-payment of minimum wage arrears, the shortfall in salary payment, renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement and revitalization funds among others.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the 2009 FG and University-based unions renegotiation committee, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said that the government was not happy with the approach being used by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU to pursue its demands.

Recall that ASUU embarked on a one-month warning strike on February 14 and extended it to another two months at the expiration of the warning strike over…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper