The list is getting longer, Buhari’s aide, others react as Osinbajo joins 2023 presidential race





By David Royal

As vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Monday, declared interest to join the 2023 presidential race under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has reacted saying that the list is getting longer.

In a tweet on Monday, the Presidential aide also listed other aspirants on who have declared interest under APC.

Bashir said “Bola Tinubu, Dave Umahi, Rochas Okorocha, Yahaya Bello, Rotimi Amaechi, and Yemi Osinbajo. The list is getting longer…”

Other Nigerians who have also reacted congratulated the vice president for the bold steps that he has taken while also calling 0n the former governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode to re-contest for the Lagos gubernatorial seat against Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is the current governor of the state.

See reactions gathered on Twitter below:

@UmehWrites wrote: “Looks like the Redeemed church already have plans to vote him in mass, plus…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper