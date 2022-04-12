Akpaida meets PDP women, youth leaders, pledges progressive representation 





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN Edo State House of Assembly hopeful, Olabisi Akpaida has pledged adequate representation to the people of Akoko-Edo Constituency II if nominated and eventually wins the election.

Akpaida made this commitment to the people when she met with the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Women Leaders, Youth Leaders and others from the five wards that make up the constituency in Igarra.

She said communication remains key for development and promised to establish a community radio to open up the area to the outside world.

She said “We know the potentials available in our constituency and the entire local government and there is need to change the narrative which is why I am offering myself to serve you all.

“One thing that has been lacking is communication disconnect between out representative since 1999 and the people, this we need to change and I need…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper