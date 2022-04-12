APC wins 31 LG in Katsina election, results for 4 pending





KTSIEC SECRETARY, Lawal Faskari

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) has declared the All Progressive Congress APC, winner for all the chairmanship and councillorship seat in the 31 local governments so far announced for the April 11 local government election held in the state.

Results for the remaining three local governments of Funtua, Daura, and Dutsinma were still pending with that of Dutsinma Local Government cancelled.

KTSIEC Secretary, Lawal Alhassan Faskari announced the result at a press briefing held early hours of Tuesday in KTSIEC office.

The statement partly reads: “Following the smooth and successful conduct of the Local Government Councils Election on this day of 11 March, 2022 across the 34 Local Government Areas of the State, the ‘State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) wishes to inform the general public that the exercise was generally peaceful and keenly contested by twelve registered political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper