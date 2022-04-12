Ayo Adebanjo: An avatar at 94





By SOLA EBISENI

AT a meeting of the Afenifere surprisingly called in his Akure country home on March 16, 2021 and in which his most shocking handing-over speech was delivered, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, affable Leader of Afenifere, described Ayo Adebanjo as “my good brother and friend, a politician of the Awolowo school of thought who worked so hard to keep Afenifere up in the times of the travails”.

Unveiling him as his worthy successor, Pa Fasoranti asserted that: “Afenifere now needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with a more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s efforts stand him out as a deep lover of Afenifere and the Yoruba people. He has been in the trenches all his life. Dedicated to the Yoruba race and to Afenifere to which his name is almost synonymous now”.

It is significant that Chief Fasoranti kept all about this his nonagenarian coup…





