Before I was elected governor, I contested four times – Atiku





By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Tuesday said he contested four times to become governor of his state, before he finally won in 1999.

Atiku revealed this while interacting with leaders of his support groups from across the country in Abuja.

He said: “In joining politics, you have to be focused, principled and courageous. For example, I contested for the governorship position four times before I was finally elected. That is politics for you. You have to be determined and courageous.”

“It is encouraging that these days, I see many young people come to me declaring intentions to run for various political positions- some State Assemblies, some National Assembly and even some aspiring to be governors.

READ ALSO: PDP: Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal’s ambitions threatened as southern govs insist on zoning

“The beautiful thing is that this shows that our democracy is being strengthened. I also started early like many of you. I started in my…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper