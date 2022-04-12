Military intercepts N60m ransom for bandits with security personnel involved as Courier





**Rescues Kidnap victims, eliminate Bandit/Terrorists

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following an escalation of intelligence operations that followed the terrorist’s bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna railway track and abduction of passengers, a joint Nigerian Army and Nigerian Airforce intelligence team have intercepted a ‘huge’ amount of ransom (#60million) meant for the freedom of some captives in the custody of armed bandits in Kaduna State.

Sources said some of the couriers of the ransom payment are suspected/believed to be security personnel.

During the joint military operation undertaken by ground troops of the Nigerian Army, as well as special Forces of the Nigerian Air force, many of the bandits were eliminated while some kidnapped victims including women and children were rescued.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper