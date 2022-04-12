My Liam’s secrets story — Olori Sandra Thomas





.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Olori Sandra Thomas is a businesswoman and a top-notch beautician; she is the owner of LIAM’S SECRETS.

Liam’s Secrets’ range of skincare products was born out of the passion of a woman who has worked closely with women on skin care issues over a period of 12 years.

She clearly understood what quality and good skin care are all about, a beautician, skincare consultant, an author and very recently, a skincare products label owner. She spoke with WO SMEs about the secret behind her brand.

Tell us the story behind the name of your skincare line, Liam’s Secrets?

Liam’s Secrets as a label was born out of a passion for women and their skin. Women love to care for their skin and we pride ourselves on our ability to meet that desire.

As an expert in the cosmetics industry, can you elaborate on the hidden opportunities in the industry?

The opportunities are enormous, it’s a huge market and we have quite a number yet untouched. The zeal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper