NDLEA destroys 17 suspected cannabis sativa farms in Edo in 3 months





The Edo command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has destroyed 17 suspected cannabis sativa farms measuring over 15 hectares in the state.

Mr Buba Wakawa, state Commander of the agency, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Benin, on Tuesday.

Wakawa explained that the farms were destroyed between January and March, describing the reviewed period as having recorded the removal of 480.074 kg of psychotropic substances from circulation.

He explained that the substances removed included Exol, Tramadol capsules/tablets, Diazepam, Lexotan, Swinol tablets, Cocaine, Heroin, Meth, Cookies, Ampoules of Pentazocine injections, among others.

Wakawa further revealed that the command also seized 2,349.424 kgs of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa during the period.

In the period under review, he also said that the command arrested 94 suspects comprising 80 males and 14 females.

Similarly, Wakawa also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper