Nigeria in a sorry state — Ex-Katsina Gov, Shehu Shema

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Considering the ongoing local government election in Katsina State which began today, coupled with other problems bedevilling the country, a former Governor of the state, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema has said that the country is in a sorry state, alleging monumental fraud in the exercise.

Shema expressed shock over alleged acts of illegality in the exercise, noting that he cannot understand why materials were reported having left the Central Bank of Nigeria premise in Katsina between 8 am – 10 am yesterday, Sunday and escorted to their various destinations in the 34 LGAs by party representatives could have been diverted supposedly by those in government, citing instances of places like Kankara, Bakori and a number of other places.

The former Governor described the Katsina Local Government election as a scam and a shame on APC administration at the state and central levels.

Shema who registered his displeasure over the conduct of the local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper