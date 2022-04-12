Royal father, 24 others killed as armed herders invade 3 Benue LGAs, cart away motorcycles





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A traditional ruler, Zaki Unongo Shaayange and 24 others were Monday night reportedly killed in three separate attacks on communities in Logo, Tarka and Guma Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state by suspected armed herdsmen.

The attack also left many hospitalised with severe machete and gunshot injuries.

It was gathered from a community leader, Chief Joseph Anawa that the armed herdsmen numbering about six blocked and took over the Anyiin-Tse Kile road in Ukemberagya Ward of Gaambetiev Logo LGA on Monday night at about 7:15.

“They shot and killed the traditional ruler, Zaki Unongo Shaayange at Ikyaan village, matcheted many who are now in critical condition at the NKST Hospital Anyiin. One of the victims of the attack, Mr. Aondoakura Kile also disclosed that the Fulani terrorists made away with some Baja motorcycles of their victims,” he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper