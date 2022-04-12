Victory for Nnamdi Kanu gathering momentum – Legal team 





File image of Nnamdi Kanu (middle) and his lawyers.

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team on Tuesday said the freedom for Kanu, was already gathering momentum.

The IPOB, lead Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, made this statement in Owerri, after the interaction they had with Kanu, at the detention facility of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja, last Monday.

He said the victory was assured based on the “gains recorded” in the last court appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Explaining further, he said: “Our Court-Ordered routine visit to our amiable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was conducted on 11th Day of April 2022. It was conviviality of a sort, as gains recorded in the last court appearance were noted, applauded, and consolidations on the gains towards the future legal onslaught accordingly reviewed.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper