2023: I’m not running to negotiate for Vice president ― Wike





Wike

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Rivers state governor and Presidential aspirant under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Nyesom Wike has disclosed that he was not running to negotiate for vice President but he was running to be one of the next presidents of Nigeria.

According to him, the challenges bedeviling the country which insecurity was top on the list doesn’t need only armament or weapons alone but credible intelligence.

Gov. Wike spoke who spoke in Calabar on Wednesday while declaring his intentions to run for the office of President said he was running to win the race and not for the sake of being counted as a one-time presidential aspirant.

Wike said: “I want to make myself available to the people of Cross River, Nigerians at large, I want everyone to know that I will run for the office of president.

“I’m not running for running sake, I don’t want to be recognized as a presidential aspirant, I’m going to run, get the ticket and win the presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper