2023 Presidency: Nigeria needs courageous leader like me — Tinubu





Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and 2023 presidential hopeful, Bola Tinubu, has said Nigeria needs a courageous and experienced leader of his calibre to bring about the needed changes that will bring revenue and take the nation to greater heights.

Tinubu made the remarks at one-day parley today hosted by Lagos State House of Assembly for current and past speakers and deputy speakers of the APC-led states.

The theme was: “The Legislature, Changing times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey,” held in Ikeja.

Tinubu was heralded into the hall of the event amid loud ovation by participants with the slogan “On your mandate we shall stand, Bola.”

He described himself as “that man Nigeria would need to take charge of the wheel of progress”.

Tinubu





Source: Vanguard Newspaper