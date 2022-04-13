Bracing for the coming rains





THE importance of the onset of every rainy season should not be overlooked by anyone living under our climatic conditions. It is not just farmers that should be specially concerned about the pattern of the oncoming rains.

Everybody, especially government and those who live in areas that are flood-prone, must be alert and take necessary steps to cope.This is obviously why government bodies charged with monitoring our annual rainfall patterns and managing the outcomes of floods issue advisories early every year.

In the middle of February 2022, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, released its Seasonal Climate Predictions, SCPs. Worthy of note was the advisory that Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, parts of Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Bayelsa and Rivers states “are likely to experience delayed onset of rainfall”. This has implications on the planting season and food security.

Also, parts of Cross River, Imo, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper