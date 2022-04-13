FG links epileptic power supply, infrastructure failure to sabotage





Charges Nigerians to join fight against saboteurs of public facilities

… As FEC approves N1.4Bn for TCN projects

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Federal Government, yesterday attributed the ongoing crisis facing the nation’s power sector to acts of sabotage being perpetrated by some Nigerians.

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while responding to questions from State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo, 2023 and the struggle for power

The Minister, said that several recent incidences, including fatal attacks and abduction of foreign workers, who are working on various power projects, had stalled progress in achieving completion on some projects, while other attacks on installations had led to major power cuts.

Admitting that these acts of sabotage had been robbing Nigeria of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper