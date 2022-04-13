



Prof Pat Utomi

INSECURTY: We must prevent anarchy from overtaking Nigeria – Utomi

BY Clifford Ndujihe

POLITICAL Economist and former Presidential Candidate, Professor Pat Utomi, has decried the rising wave of killings in the country and urged Nigerians to join forces and ensure ”spiritual, symbolic and practical halt of the advance of anarchy.

Utomi, in a statement, called for ”symbolic resistance and solidarity to prevent anarchy from overtaking Nigeria.”

The statement read in part: “In the last two weeks the pain pangs from our poorly governed country failings have touched all, from the grandmother returning to Kaduna from the Holy Pilgrimage who was abducted in the Terrorist attack on the Train to Kaduna, and the Labour leader who paid the supreme price on the train; to Zamfara State where murderous bandits have slaughtered scores of our fellow citizens and Plateau where a whole community was annihilated, just like in Nasarawa.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper