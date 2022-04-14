2023: Together, we shall govern, Oborevwori tells Deltans





By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, assured the people of the State that together they shall govern when elected as Governor in 2023.

Speaking at Warri South, Burutu, Isoko South and Isoko North Local Government Areas in continuation of his consultation visits across the state, Oborevwori said: “This is my place too. I am a proper Warri person. I want to sincerely thank all of you here today for this massive mobilisation for my consultation visit.

“This is not a rented crowd. Our people in Warri are happy that I am one of them. I have come here to tell you that I want to be the next Governor of Delta State in 2023 and if I am elected, I will place our state above other states. We all know that the state governor is doing very well and it is only proper that someone that has worked closely with him over the years should take over from him to continue his great work”.

Oborevwori who is also the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper