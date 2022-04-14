Ensuring effective local government administration





MOST Nigerians have not fully addressed their minds to the latest effort to amend the 1999 Constitution.

This is because every session of the National Assembly has always taken it upon itself to tinker with the Constitution, yet the major pillars of the nation’s grundnorm – centralised federalism – remain unchanged.

One issue which the ongoing alteration seeks to address is the matter of autonomy for the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Local Government Areas. Granting the two arms of government – Legislature and Judiciary – full financial autonomy to facilitate their independence is in tune with the Constitution itself.

At the federal level, the Legislature and Judiciary enjoy relative independence, except in instances where their leaderships voluntarily surrender their independence to the Executive for whatever gain. But at the state level, their independence is hampered by the fact that they depend on the state purse, which is controlled by the…





