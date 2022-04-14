Husband made life unbearable for my daughter —Late Osinachi’s mother





By Kingsley Omonobi, Anayo Okoli & Gabriel Olawale

Mother of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Madam Madu, has narrated in pain how her late daughter’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, made life unbearable for her.

Madam Madu alleged that Nwachukwu vowed that her daughter could only leave their marriage in death.

Osinachi’s mother, who spoke to BBC Igbo in a lengthy interview, narrated the level of maltreatment her daughter and family endured from Peter Nwachukwu.

The mother said it got so bad that she had to arrange for her daughter to end the marriage, but lamented that the gospel singer returned to her husband after 15 months of staying away.

She said even as the husband was jobless and lived on her daughter’s wealth, he was always beating and verbally assaulting her.

The mother said when the late singer’s younger brother wanted to intervene, Peter stopped him…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper