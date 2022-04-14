Olubadan to Yoruba Nation agitators: Don’t be tired





By Ademola Adegbite

IBADAN—THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, yesterday, charged Yoruba groups agitating for self-determination not to be weary or tired of the struggle, until it is achieved.

He said this while playing host to one of the groups, Atayese, led by Tokunbo Ajasin, in his Alarere residence in Ibadan.

Oba Balogun, who acknowledged the various challenges confronting the people, noted that the situation could weigh down the activists.

He said: “Tough times never last, only tough people do. There’s nothing too much to be done to ensure that one’s goal is achieved and I promise you my support for the attainment of your cherished goal.”

Earlier, Mr Gbenga Awosode, who spoke on behalf of the group, said it came to plead with the monarch to use his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper