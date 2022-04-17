Anti-corruption: SERAP asks Buhari to withdraw pardon for Dariye, Nyame





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently review and withdraw the pardon granted to former governors of Plateau and Taraba States, Senator Joshua Dariye, and Rev Jolly Nyame, respectively, who are serving jail terms for corruption.

SERAP also urged Buhari to “propose constitutional amendment to the National Assembly to reform the provisions on the exercise of the prerogative of mercy to make the provisions more transparent, and consistent and compatible with Nigeria’s international anti-corruption obligations.”

Dariye and Nyame were jailed for stealing N1.16bn and N1.6bn, respectively. However, the National Council of State last week endorsed the pardon of Dariye, Nyame and 157 others serving jail terms following the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

In the letter dated 16 April, 2022 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper