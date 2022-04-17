Easter Retreat: lmmorality angers God – Muoka





The General Overseer (GO) of The Lord’s Chosen Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, said that God was angry with the increasing spate of immorality in the world.

Mouka spoke on Sunday at the Church’s 2022 Easter Retreat with the theme: “Convenant of Peace and Blessing”.

He said the theme was to revive faithful hope in God and reunite people with the creator.

According to him, immorality in the world may compel God to destroy humanity if people do not repent from evil.

Mouka condemned world leaders who legalised immorality including homosexuality, abortion, gay marriage and corruption, adding that this generation has angered God more than any other.

He said God allowed the pestilence tormenting the world and crisis at the moment for people to come back to Him in repentance and for solutions to societal agony.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper