Mindless massacres by unscrupulous terrorists, traumatic — Archbishop Ugorji

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The growing mindless massacres of innocent Nigerians by unscrupulous terrorists have been described as traumatic.

The Catholic Archbishop-Elect of Owerri Archdiocese and President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, made his feelings known in his 2022 Easter message.

Part of the message read: “As a nation, we are celebrating Easter this year in a rather dismal atmosphere that breeds pessimism and despair. The growing insecurity of life and property in the country is compounded by the rising wave of mindless massacres of innocent citizens by unscrupulous terrorists, causing bereavement, trauma and uncertainty.

“Economic hardship with soaring inflation continues to sweep across the nation like wildfire and seems to reduce millions of our country’s men and women to a life of wanton suffering and distress.

“The ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is thwarting the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper