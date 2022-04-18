2023 Presidency:Southern youths set to endorse Amaechi 





Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Youth groups from the southern part of Nigeria, under the aegis of Coalition of Southern Youth Progressives Forum (C.S.Y.P.F) has concluded plans to endorse a former governor of Rivers State and the current Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon.

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the their consensus candidate from the southern Nigeria, noting that he is eminently qualified to take over the mantle of leadership from President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2023.

In a press release made available to newsmen in Lagos, the spokesperson of the body, Hon. Engr. Dozie Nwankodu, stated that the choice of Amaechi by the southern youth was premised on his governance knowledge and experience, tenacity, vision, drive, uprightness, youthfulness, and detribalised nature, which are the core charactristics much desired by Nigerians in the present situation of the country’s history.

He said that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper