Malami donates N1m as ZPF opened N5m IDPs appeal fund

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The state coordinator of the Zuru patriotic forum (ZPF) Sani Yusuf Tadi has confirmed the receipt of a 1m naira donation from the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to the coffers of the appealed fund for internally displaced persons in Kebbi state.

According to him, the appeal fund with a target of 5m was established to assist victims of bandits’ attack in Zuru, as they are scattered in Ribah, Wasagu and Diri all under Zuru emirates.

He explained that the internally displaced persons have no permanent camp because they usually run for safety once there is an attack and return after the attack but considering their plights the forum took an evaluation of the IDPs and had since supplied food items, detergents and toiletries for their daily use while in the camp.

Tadi who confirmed there has never been any presence of the Kebbi state government since the camps were opened and have not received any assistance or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper