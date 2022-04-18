Suspected herders kill driver, machete 77-year-old farmer in Ondo communities





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Suspected herdsmen went on a rampage, weekend, in two Ondo communities, Ondo State, killing a commercial driver, identified as Toyin Mala and macheting a 77-year-old farmer, Benjamin Babatunde.

Vanguard gathered that the driver was shot dead at Ajowa community in Akoko North West area of the state while returning from Abuja.

A source said: “Toyin was from Abuja and on getting to Ago Jinadu he met the bandits and in an attempt to reverse, he was gunned down, while two passengers escaped and the whereabouts of others are unknown.”

The killing of the driver was confirmed by the Divisional Police Officer of Okeagbe-Akoko, Paulinus Onnah.

Onnah said security agents who visited the scene of the incident have evacuated the corpse.

The septuagenarian farmer was attacked on his farm in Ikakumo, a border town in Akoko North-East council area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the 77-year-old farmer was macheted by the herdsmen, who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper