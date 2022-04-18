Windstorm displaces 1,326 households, destroys many houses in Cross River communities





By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

At least 1,326 households have been displaced while 463 houses in three local government areas in Cross River have been destroyed by windstorm.

The 1,326 households were affected as a result of the effect of the windstorm which vanguard gathered occured in Yala, Obudu and Ogoja all in the Northern Senatorial District of the state affecting 14 communities.

Mr Godwin Tepikor, Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South South, and his team were conducted round the affected areas by the council officials and youths from the communities on Monday.

While in Obudu local government, the team visited the affected communities of Bewbone, Abonkib, Bebuagbong, Igwo and Okworutung.

Tepikor told Vanguard that the assessment tour followed a ‘save our soul’ report from the Chairman of Obudu Council area, Mr Boniface Eraye, following a windstorm incident that occurred on April 12, 2022.

“The disaster affected 503…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper