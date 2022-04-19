2023: Ikot Ekpene federal constituency stakeholders adopt Akara for Reps seat





Stakeholders of Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State have unanimously resolved that Obot Akara local government area be allowed to take its rightful turn in 2023.

The decision was reached at a meeting held at the residence of Senator Chris Ekpenyong in Ikot Ekpene.

The Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Senator Chris Ekpenyong welcomed all Stakeholders of the Federal Constituency, thanking them for their cooperation and support towards the unity and progress of the constituency.

He further spoke at length on the essence of maintaining peace and political stability in the constituency.

On his part,Senator Emmanuel Ibokessien while setting the tone,stressed the importance of maintaining the existing zoning arrangements that has fostered peace since 1999 among the three Local Government Areas of the Constituency,namely Ikot Ekpene,Essien Udim and Obot…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper