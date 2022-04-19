2023 PRESIDENCY: Will push for consensus sail through?





•How Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed initiated move

•Battle for APC, PDP, others’ tickets rages

•40 aspirants fight for 7 seven tickets

•11 parties yet to get aspirants

By Clifford Ndujihe

ARGUABLY, the Nigerian polity is witnessing a form of campaign never seen in the history of electioneering in the world’s largest black nation. For the first time, presidential aspirants are embarking on consultations in groups of two, three or four campaigning for a joint cause.

Surprisingly, the campaigns have been devoid of mud-slingging and exchange of brick-bats so far. Rather, they have been about getting consensus candidates, zoning or throwing the presidential tickets open to all parts of the country.

Other than the above issues, the 40 aspirants spread across seven of the 18 registered political parties have been talking about how they would address Nigeria’s nagging problems of insecurity, economy, and decaying infrastructures among…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper