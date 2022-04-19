Airforce Super Tucano Jets kill top ISIS commander, Ammar Bin-Umar in Lake Chad





.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have eliminated a top Leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Ammar Bin-Umar, in Lake Chad during massive airstrikes.

The top ISIS Commanderbis believed to have been sent by ISIS to coordinate terrorist attacks by the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) which is holding sway and operating from the Tumbuns in Lake Chad against targets in Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

A military intelligence officer who confirmed the elimination of the top ISIS Commander said the coordinated airstrikes were spearheaded by Nigerian Air Force Super Tucano jets in coordination with the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Niger Air Task Force’s Mi35 and Mi171 helicopter Gunship on April 14, 2022, in Arinna in Marte Local Government of Borno state.

Ammar Bin-Umar was said to have been killed while attempting to flee the Lake Chad, following the week-long sustained battlefield…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper