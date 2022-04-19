Bank of Industry Group grows profit by 75% to N62b in 2021





The Bank of Industry Group has reported a profit before tax of N62.28 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2021; 75 per cent higher than the 2020 profit of N35.54 billion. This is contained in the Group’s summary financial information released yesterday.

Discounted for tax, the profit for the year under review comes to N53.41 billion, compared to N31.59 billion in 2020.

Also consistent with its growth trajectory, the Group grew its total equity to ₦384.84 billion for the year ended 2021; over the 2020 position of ₦336.48 billion. However, its total asset dropped slightly to ₦1.71 trillion.

The Group comprises the Bank of Industry, herein referred to as The Bank, and its subsidiary companies.

The Bank made an after-tax profit of N52.60 billion in 2021, compared to N30.90 billion in 2020.

It has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of macro-economic headwinds and recorded remarkable growth, even in face of the challenges posed by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper