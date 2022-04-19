New remuneration for teachers to wait till 2023 — Vanguard findings





By Adesina Wahab

Funding may delay the take-off of implementation of the new welfare package approved for teachers in public schools by President Muhammadu Buhari till next year, Vanguard investigation has revealed.

Implementation ought to have started this year but the government is in a quandary as to how to raise the additional N50 billion needed to pay the salaries of teachers in its 102 unity schools nationwide.

While Buhari has endorsed some parts of the scheme, which have to do with policy actions, such as the new retirement age of teachers and length of service, which have been increased to 65 and 40 years respectively, the payment of new salary structure and allowances are the bone of contention.

Checks by Vanguard showed that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, saddled with the responsibility of paying teaching practice allowance of education students is currently experiencing low revenue, as it only got N197 billion out of an anticipated revenue…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper