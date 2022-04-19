Pardon: Disband EFCC, ICPC now, Wike tells Buhari





By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, also a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to disband the two anti-graft agencies in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC.

He stated this, yesterday, in Kano while responding to questions on the recent granting of pardon to some former governors convicted of corruption.

“By granting pardon to the former governors, President Buhari has disgraced the EFCC and the ICPC and should immediately disband them.”

Wike who also paid a courtesy call on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said that Nigeria was bleeding and they needs people like himself to rescue it, adding that Nigerians must begin to talk about the unity and togetherness of the country beyond party lines.

“There is no gainsaying that the country is not getting it right and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper