



By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has has fixed the expression of interest and nomination forms for its presidential ticket at N100m.

COST OF APC NOMINATION FORMS

State House Of Assembly Goes For 2 Million Naira House Of Representatives Goes For 10 Million Naira Senate Goes For 20 Million Naira Governorship Goes For 50 Million Naira Presidency Goes For 100 Million Naira

Details later….

The post APC fixes Presidential ticket at N100m appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper